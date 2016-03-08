Report: Piatek and Suso are both on the transfer market, the latest

AC Milan took on Cagliari yesterday in the Italian Serie A as this was a big game for both clubs. This was also Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first start for Milan since signing for the rossoneri a couple of weeks ago. Stefano Pioli had previously said that he wasn't sure if Zlatan could play for the entire 90 minutes but in the end, the big Swede played for the entire game. The rossoneri ended up winning by a 0-2 score line as Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao scored for Milan. This was a big win for the rossoneri as they climb back up in the top 10 and they also move closer to Cagliari in the standings.



PIOLI TO STICK WITH THE SAME LINEUP (4-4-2) - Pioli got a very good response from the 4-4-2 formation as he will likely keep using this lineup. According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), this decision makes both Piatek and Suso available as they are both reportedly on the transfer market. The condition? Milan want to sell them and cash in, they don't want to let them leave on loan. It remains to be seen what happens but many teams have been linked to both Piatek and Suso. More to come...