Report: Pioli considering Ibrahimovic-Leao tandem at AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will arrive in Milano today ahead of completing his move back to AC Milan. As reported by Corriere della Sera, the Swedish star will arrive on a private flight from Sweden and will be welcomed by Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban before his medical checkups at the La Madonnina clinic.



The Rossoneri fans are awaiting Ibrahimovic's second debut for the club, which is unlikely to arrive already on January 6 but could be on January 15 in the Coppa Italia last 16 against Spal.



Corriere della Sera adds that coach Stefano Pioli is reflecting on a two-pronged attack for his new Milan, with Ibrahimovic flanked by Rafael Leao. Nothing certain at the moment but the former Fiorentina coach is thinking about it.