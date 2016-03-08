Report: Pogba agrees terms with Barcelona, the situation
16 August at 17:06Paul Pogba is reported to have agreed terms with Barcelona with the Frenchman who is pushing to leave Manchester United in the current transfer window.
The Frenchman was appointed Red Devils’ captain in the Premier League opener against Leicester City last week but despite that the relationship between the former Juventus star and the Special One is said to be still very poor.
According to The Sun , Mourinho is unhappy with Pogba’s comment regarding his future at the club: “There are things I can’t say because otherwise I’d get fined. A player can only give his best when he is happy.”
The British tabloid claims Mourinho and Pogba’s relationship has hit an all-time low with Pogba who wants to leave the Old Trafford in the current transfer window.
The player’s agent Mino Raiola has reportedly reached an agreement with Barcelona but Manchester Unites are not open to sell the former Juve star as the Premier League transfer window has closed and the Red Devils would have no chance to sign a replacement.
Pogba, however, is willing to wait until next January or next summer to complete his move to Barcelona. Meantime Mou could decide to withdraw Pogba the captain armband.
