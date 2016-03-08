Report: Pogba came close to joining PSG in summer
01 November at 18:10Englsih Premier League outfit Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba came close to joining French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the summer, as per Sport.
The French international was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer as he openly admitted that he is open for a new challenge in his career.
It was reported throughout the summer that Italian Serie A giants Juventus and Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid were keen on signing Pogba but both clubs could not meet United’s valuation of £150 million for the midfielder.
As per the latest report, after not being able to complete his move to Real or Juventus, Pogba came close to joining the Paris-based club in the final moments of the summer transfer window.
However, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola’s busy schedule on the final day of the transfer window was one of the primary reason that his client’s deal could not materialise in time.
