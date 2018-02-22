Report: Pogba must reduce demands for Juve return

Reports from Tuttosport say that Manchester United star Paul Pogba must lower his demands to seal Juventus return.



Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2016 for a then world record fee of 89 million pounds. Since then, the Frenchman has only shown glimpses of his nous at United.



Tuttosport understand that Pogba must lower his demands, if he wishes to return to Juventus this summer.



The report points out that Pogba wants to return to Juventus but he has to lower his demands to about 7 million euros a week to make himself affordable for the Old Lady.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)