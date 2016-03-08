Report: Politano and Spinazzola to undergo Roma and Inter medicals tomorrow

Inter Milan and AS Roma are on track to complete a swap deal which would include winger Matteo Politano and wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola during this January transfer window. After Nicolò Zaniolo's injury, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Roma were the ones to accelerate talks with Inter for a Politano-Spinazzola swap. As things stand, both parties are willing to conclude the deal as talks have progressed very well indeed. A deal has pretty much been found as Politano will help Roma replace Zaniolo where as Spinazzola will add some much needed defensive depth at Inter Milan.DONE DEAL AS MEDICALS ARE SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW - According to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com), an agreement has been found between both clubs as Politano and Spinazzola are expected to undergo their respective medicals tomorrow. Both players are valued at 25 million euros. More to come...