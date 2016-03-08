Report: Politano to have Napoli medical on Monday

Matteo Politano is all set to join Napoli from Inter. The Nerazzurri winger has in fact accepted the Neapolitan club and their offer , which will see him sign a contract with ADL's side until June 2024 (he will earn 2 million euros plus bonuses per season at Napoli). Politano was close to joining Roma in a swap deal with Spinazzola but in the end, the deal broke down at the last second. Since then, Inter have found an agreement with Napoli for Politano as the player also approved the deal.POLITANO TO UNDERGO HIS NAPOLI MEDICALS ON MONDAY - According to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Politano will undergo his Napoli medicals on Monday as an official note should arrive afterwards. This is a nice opportunity for Politano as he will be hoping to get a lot of playing time in an attempt to catch Roberto Mancini's attention ahead of Euro 2020.