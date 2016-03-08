Report Premier League club continue their pursuit of Milan's star midfielder
22 January at 19:30English Premier League outfit Arsenal are still interested in signing Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Turkey international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club in the recent past after not being able to cement his spot in the starting XI.
As per the latest report, Arsenal are still interested in signing Calhanoglu, however, they are only willing to bring the player to North London on a loan deal in the ongoing transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments