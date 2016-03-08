Report: PSG and Atletico interested in Icardi but he prefers Juve move

Mauro Icardi's future at Inter remains uncertain. Despite the recent statements of his wife and agent Wanda Nara, the Argentine striker seems destined to leave the club in the summer transfer market and there are three possible destinations.



Atletico Madrid and PSG have already shown their interest, considering making an offer in the vicinity of 70 million euros but the destinations are not particularly appreciated by the former Inter captain.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, in fact, his desire is to stay in Italy and Juventus seem to be in pole position to secure his services for next season.