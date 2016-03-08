Report: PSG edge closer to make Icardi deal permanent
25 October at 13:10French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are edging closer to permanently sign striker Mauro Icardi, as per AS cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Argentina international is currently with the Paris-based club on a season-long loan from Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan and has been in great form in front of the goal where he has scored five goals and provided one assist in just six matches in all competition.
As per the latest development, PSG—who have an option to make Icardi’s move permanent by paying €70 million—are likely to exercise that option as club director has already confirmed that the veteran striker Edinson Cavani’s contract will not be renewed and he will leave the club as free agent in the summer of 2020.
