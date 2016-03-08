Report: PSG eye Juve man to replace defender

The defender's contract with the French giants expires in the summer, which is why PSG are looking to get some money from his departure in January. Per the newspaper, Juventus are one of the teams interested, which could spark a swap deal.

In January, there could be a few changes at Juventus. According to the French newspaper L'Equipe, PSG are keeping tabs on Mattia De Sciglio as a potential replacement for Layvin Kurzawa, who could leave already in January.