Report: PSG eye swap to bring Icardi to Juventus amid resale clause
23 March at 16:00As Paris Saint-Germain are seemingly hesitating about the redemption of Mauro Icardi, following a few rough months, Inter can no longer count on the €70m from the Parisians. Instead, what they worked so hard to avoid could reappear: Juve making a move for the striker.
For the Bianconeri's sporting director, Fabio Paratici, Icardi still represents a possibility on the market. Given the situation at PSG, should they decide not to redeem the player, then Inter would be up against the wall as they were counting on that money to cover the Romelu Lukaku signing.
However, as highlighted by IlBianconero.com, there is a clause that favours the Nerazzurri. Another €15m will be added to the €70m if PSG redeem Icardi only to sell him to another Italian team straight away. On the other hand, they could easily decide to send him back, giving Juve the chance anyway.
According to Tuttosport (via IlBianconero.com), Leonardo's plan (sporting director of PSG) would be to reedem Icardi and sell him to Juventus, but ask for Miralem Pjanic to be included in the deal. Isn't that a way to make everyone happy? Except for Inter, of course.
