Report: PSG identify Neymar’s replacement
16 December at 10:30French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have identified a replacement for want-away star striker Neymar, as per Don Balon cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the Paris-based outfit since the summer transfer window and has attracted interest from his former club FC Barcelona.
As per the latest report, the club’s hierarachy have identified English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s star winger Son Heung-min as a perfect candidate to replace Neymar in the near future.
