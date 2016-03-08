Report: PSG keen on Pjanic; Juve eye potential replacements
14 March at 13:30Maurizio Sarri's Juventus was reborn against Inter, with Rodrigo Bentancur playing as the regista instead of Miralem Pjanic. By the looks of it, the 30-year-old Bosnian might end up on the transfer market this summer, with one team in particular keen on his services.
According to today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), the most reasonable track leads to Paris Saint-Germain, whose sporting director Leonardo has been a fan of Pjanic for a long time. This summer, therefore, they could make an attempt.
Represented by the agent Fali Ramadani, Pjanic has a contract with Juventus until 2023, currently earning €6.5m per year. In addition to the transfer fee, in other words, the Bianconeri could make some savings on the wage bill in case of a departure.
Meanwhile, after having already signed Kulusevski, Juve are always vigilant on the market for a midfielder. In addition to the possible return of Paul Pogba from Manchester United, the Juventus directors have aösp set their sights on the young Sandro Tonali (Brescia) and Houssem Aouar (Lyon).
