Report: PSG keen on Pjanic; Juve eye potential replacements

Maurizio Sarri's Juventus was reborn against Inter, with Rodrigo Bentancur playing as the regista instead of Miralem Pjanic. By the looks of it, the 30-year-old Bosnian might end up on the transfer market this summer, with one team in particular keen on his services.According to today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), the most reasonable track leads to Paris Saint-Germain, whose sporting director Leonardo has been a fan of Pjanic for a long time. This summer, therefore, they could make an attempt.Represented by the agent Fali Ramadani, Pjanic has a contract with Juventus until 2023, currently earning €6.5m per year. In addition to the transfer fee, in other words, the Bianconeri could make some savings on the wage bill in case of a departure.Meanwhile, after having already signed Kulusevski, Juve are always vigilant on the market for a midfielder. In addition to the possible return of Paul Pogba from Manchester United, the Juventus directors have aösp set their sights on the young Sandro Tonali (Brescia) and Houssem Aouar (Lyon).