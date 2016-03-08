Juve have been linked to Real Madrid star Marcelo and PSG have been linked to Alex Sandro for some time now. The latest on the matter? Well according to Sky Sport Italia, it seems like PSG made a recent new offer to Juve for Alex Sandro but this offer was turned down by the bianconeri. Could they still accept an offer for him? This seems highly unlikely as they transfer window in Italy closes on Friday night. This wouldn't give Juve enough time to find a replacement for the Brazilian even if they have had their eyes on Real Madrid star Marcelo for some time now.Alex Sandro appeared in 39 games for Juve on the season as he scored 4 goals overall in 2017-18. It wasn't a great season by his standards but he will be hoping to bounce back next season. More to come on the matter...