Report: PSG open to selling winger in January
25 November at 18:45French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are open to selling winger Julian Draxler in the January transfer window, pas per L'Equipe cited by Calciomercato.com.
The report stated that the French club is eager to buy a midfielder and a full-back in the mid-season transfer window, therefore, they are open to selling or loaning the German international in the coming months.
Draxler has been at PSG since 2017 and till now has represented his current club in 83 league matches, scoring 11 goals.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments