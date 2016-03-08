Report: PSG players willing to forgive Neymar
04 October at 16:50French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) players are willing to forgive star striker Neymar after a long transfer saga, as per Paris United portal.
The Brazil international expressed his desire openly during the summer transfer window where he was linked with Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Italian Serie A outfit Juventus.
However, both clubs could not meet PSG’s valuation of the player which is why the striker had to stay in Paris.
As per the latest development, majority of the PSG players and backroom staff are happy with the 27-year-old’s on field display for the French club and are ready to forgive him.
The report also stated that PSG’s hierarchy are also evaluating options to extend Neymar’s contract which expires in 2022.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments