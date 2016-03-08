Report: Psg prepare Donnarumma bid
09 August at 10:25According to today's edition of Il Corriere della Sera, Psg are determined to make an offer in the region of € 40/50 million to sign AC Milan's goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma. The Rossoneri, however, have placed a € 70 million asking price on the talented Italian goalkeeper who is on a € 6.5 million-a-year deal at the San Siro. Despite Psg's interest, Donnarumma is not expected to leave AC Milan this summer.
