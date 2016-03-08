Report: PSG ready to make Icardi’s move permanent
29 October at 08:55French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are ready to make on-loan striker Mauro Icardi’s move permanent, as per Tuttomercatoweb cited by Daily Mail.
The Argentina international joined the Paris-based club on a season-long loan from Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan on the last day of the summer transfer window after he was informed by the Nerazzurri’s new manager Antonio Conte that he is not in the club’s future plans.
Icardi has been a real sensation in France where he has seven goals and one assist to his name in just seven matches in all competition for his new club.
The 26-year-old’s loan move did include a release clause of €70 million which the French club could activate anytime between now and till the end of the season.
However, as per the latest report, Icardi’s recent heroics in front of the goal has convinced the hierarchy of the Paris-based club who are now looking to make striker’s move permanent in the coming days.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments