Report: PSG ready to offer Mbappe mega deal to fend off Real’s interest
05 November at 18:35French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are looking to offer star striker Kylian Mbpappe a mega deal in order to convince him to extend his stay at the club, as per Le Parisien cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 20-year-old is the hottest young property in the world of football with his pace and efficiency in front of the goal and it has been reported in the recent past that he has attracted interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid who are eyeing a world-record offer to bring the French international to Santiago Bernabeu in the near future.
As per the latest report, PSG are well aware of Real’s interest and are looking to offer Mbappe a bumper deal to fend off Real’s interest and keep their prized asset.
The report stated that the French World Cup winning striker will be offered a whopping €40 million per season salary if he will agree to extend his stay in Paris.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments