Report: PSG ready to offer player to sign Juve’s De Sciglio
09 November at 12:35French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s are willing to offer a player in order to sign Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ full-back Mattia De Sciglio, as per Corriere di Torino cited by insidefutbol.com.
The 27-year-old has lost his place in the playing XI since the arrival of the new manager Maurizio Sarri and has only managed 195 minutes of first-team football in the ongoing season.
As per the latest report, PSG are ready to take advantage of the situation by making an approach to sign signing De Sciglio and are ready to offer right-back Thomas Meunier in order to convince the hierarchy of the Turin-based club to sell their place in the upcoming transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments