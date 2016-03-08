Report: PSG reject Atletico’s offer for star striker
20 January at 16:50French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have rejected an offer of €10 million from Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid for veteran striker Edinson Cavani, as per L'Equipe cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Uruguay international is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club and is looking certain to leave the club in the near future.
As per the latest report, PSG have rejected Atletico’s €10 million for Cavani as they are demanding €30 million for the departure of the former Napoli striker in the January transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments