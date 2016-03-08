Report: PSG’s Tuchel turns down Bayern’s approach
05 November at 17:05French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s manager Thomas Tuchel has turned down an approach from German Bundesliga club Bayern Munich, as per Sky Germany cited by Calciomercato.com
Der FCB are currently without a permanent manager after sacking Niko Kovac as the head coach following their humiliating 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the league competition on Saturday.
Since then, number of candidates including former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho and former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has been linked with the vacant position at the Allianz Arena.
However, as per the latest report, Bayern have approached Tuchel to replace Kovac as the head coach of the team which the 46-year-old turned down as he is looking to stay with the Paris-based club at least till the end of the season.
Tuchel has managed three team in the Bundesliga before—FC Augsburg II, Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund.
