Report: PSG to make offer for Juventus target
07 July at 13:50French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to make an offer to sign Chelsea midfielder NGolo Kante.
The Frenchman has become one of the Premier League's best players and helped Chelsea win the title under Antonio Conte in the 2016-17 season. He has featured in every single game for France in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.
Goal report that PSG are ready to make an offer for Kante, who has also been linked with Juventus this summer.
It is said that Chelsea won't accept a fee of less than 100 million euros to part ways with the midfielder.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments