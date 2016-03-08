Report: PSG to use Neymar money to sign Donnarumma and Dybala

Neymar is looking to leave the Parisian side, eager to return to his former club Barcelona. However, even though his will is known by the club, a sale won't take place for less than €200m. Should the right offer arrive, however, then PSG would be willing to accept.

To replace the Brazilian, Leonardo would like to bring in Juventus striker Paolo Dybala, for whom a €60m offer has already been put on the table for the Bianconeri to evaluate. The amount, however, is considered too low.

In addition to the Argentine, the sporting director is also very fond of Gigio Donnarumma, who can only leave Milan for a fee of at least €50m. Then again, it all depends on the future of Neymar, which is far from decided.