Report: PSV closing in on Milan's Rodriguez, the latest

14 January at 23:15
Stefano Pioli's Milan recently beat Cagliari 0-2 as this marked Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first start for the rossoneri club since signing for them a few weeks back. Ibrahimovic had a solid game as he scored one goal and really seemed to be a leader on the pitch. Pioli will certainly want to keep using the 4-4-2 lineup as this means that many changes will occur. Players such as Piatek, Suso and Paqueta have been talked about a lot in the media of late but another player who seems set to leave Milan is Ricardo Rodriguez. 

WITH A DOMINANT THEO, RODRIGUEZ IS SET TO LEAVE - According to TMW (via Milannews.it), Ricardo Rodriguez is inching closer to a move to PSV. Boban met up with PSV earlier today as talks were very positive. An agreement hasn't been fully reached just yet but a deal seems close. Milan have been asking for about 10 million euros and with Theo Hernandez playing amazing for the rossoneri, a move abroad could be the best possible thing for Rodriguez. More to come on the matter...

