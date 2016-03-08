Report: Quagliarella edges closer to contract extension with Sampdoria
23 November at 13:30Italian Serie A outfit Sampdoria’s striker Fabio Quagliarella is edging closer to contract extension with the club, as per Il Secolo XIX cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 36-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the club which is set to expire in the summer of 2021.
But as per the latest report, both Quagliarella and the hierarchy of the club have agreed to extend the contract for another 12 months, but only the final signature is missing.
The report further stated that the player is expected to earn the same salary of €1 million plus €300,000 performance-based bonuses in his new contract as well.
Quagliarella first joined Sampdoria in the year 2006 from league rivals Udinese for a reported transfer fee of just €1.5 million.
Since then, the former Italy international has represented his current club in 182 matches in all competition where he has scored 76 goals and provided 18 assists.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments