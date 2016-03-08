Report: Rabiot is Leonardo's top priority
13 October at 23:30AC Milan have been doing pretty well of late as Argentine star Gonzalo Higuain has been on fire. Elliott Management mean business as they will likely be pretty aggressive in January as they want to continue and improve Rino Gattuso's team. Other than Flamengo's Lucas Paqueta (who the rossoneri are very close to officially signing), the rossoneri management will likely want to add another striker and midfielder to their roster. Everyone has been talking about Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the attack but what about the midfield?
ADRIEN RABIOT ON TOP OF LEONARDO'S LIST - According to Corriere dello Sport (via Tuttomercatoweb), it seems like PSG's Adrien Rabiot is on top of Leonardo's wish-list. Let's not forget that his contract will expire next summer as the rossoneri have their eyes wide open to see if they can get a deal done. More to come on the matter as you can visit Calciomercato.com right now for more news...
