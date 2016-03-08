Report: Raiola eager to bring Pogba back to Juventus
03 January at 10:10English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is eager to bring him back to Italian Serie A giants Juventus, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer transfer window where he openly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.
Following that admission, Pogba was linked with the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and his former club Juventus but none of them could able to meet with United’s valuation.
As per the latest report, with the starting of a new transfer window, the World Cup winning midfielder’s agent Raiola is eager to bring him back to the Turin-based club as he believe his client has not being taken care of the way he was supposed to by the Red Devils.
Pogba spent four seasons with the Old Lady from 2012 to 2016 when he made 178 appearances for the club, scoring 34 goals along with providing 40 assists.
