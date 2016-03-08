Report: Raiola meets with Milan’s representatives for Ibrahimovic transfer
20 November at 18:20Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s representatives have met with veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola over the possible transfer of the player, as per Sky Sports 24 cited by Milannews.it.
The 38-year-old is set to become a free-agent after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31 next month.
As per the latest report, Milan’s representatives have met Raiola to figure out how the deal can be done in the near future.
