Report: Raiola's surprise blitz in Milan; Ibrahimovic the reason?

According to reports from SportItalia, Mino Raiola was in the city of Milan yesterday, which is a sign that perhaps the Ibrahimovic-Milan negotiations are moving forward. However, reports from this morning suggest that he's there for other reasons.

It's no secret that AC Milan are looking to bring in Zlatan Ibrahimovic ahead of the second half of the season. However, in recent days, there have been no major updates on the matter, as the Rossoneri are seemingly still waiting on a reply from the Swedish striker.