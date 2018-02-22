Report: Raiola to help Roma to sign €40m Man Utd and Liverpool target

Goal.com Italy report that the agent of Justin Kluivert Mino Raiola can look to help the Dutchman make a move to Roma.



The 19-year-old Kluivert has emerged as one of the most wanted youngsters across Europe and has attracted interest from Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham. This season, he has impressed a lot, finding the back of the net ten times in the Eredivisie, assisting five times.



Goal.com Italy believes that Roma want to sign Kluivert and Mino Raiola's excellent relations with the club can help them sign the forward.



Eusebio di Francesco is happy with a third-placed finish this season but wants to bolster the attack because Roma had the fifth best attack this season, despite finishing third. Di Francesco sees Kluivert as the man to increase the amount of goals they score and Monchi really likes the player.



Kluivert is not renewing his contract with Ajax and it is said that Roma are one reason for that decision.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)