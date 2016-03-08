Report: Rakitic likely to leave Barca in January
14 October at 10:20Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic is likely to leave the club in the January transfer window, as per Sport cited by fourfourtwo.com.
The Croatia international has lost his place in the playing eleven after the arrival of Frenkie de Jong and series of good performances from Arthur.
Therefore, as per the latest report, the Catalan-based club are eager to cash in on the player whose contract with the club expires in 2021.
The report further stated that Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan are in the pole position to sign the former Sevilla midfielder.
