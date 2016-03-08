Report: Rangnick unlikely to become AC Milan manager as Gazidis 'gives up'
15 March at 18:00Until a few days ago, Ralf Rangnick was considered as the almost certain new manager of AC Milan starting from next season, with some outlets even reporting that the German is already learning Italian to be ready for his new experience.
In reality, however, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via milanlive.it), Rangnick's candidacy seems increasingly distant. The current head of sport and development at Red Bull GmbH did not seem too enthusiastic about Ivan Gazidis' proposal.
The Milanese paper adds that one of the problematic aspects of the contract was that the Rossoneri were not ready to grant Rangnick unlimited funds and freedom for the technical revolution that he would have demanded in accepting the position.
Without such reassurances, the manager is now unlikely to become Milan's coach and sporting director next season. A small defeat for Gazidis, who was betting heavily on Rangnick and his way of understanding and playing football.
