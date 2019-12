Report: RB Leipzig interested in signing AS Monaco’s young left-back

German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig are interested in signing French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco’s young left-back Benjamin Henrichs, as per Sky Sport Deutschland cited by Calciomercato.com Die Roten Bullen have been in the market to sign a player who can bolster their full-back department for the rest of the campaign.As per the latest report, Leipzig have identified young Henrichs who is highly-rated in the football community and currently has a contract with the club till the summer of 2023.