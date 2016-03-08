Report: RB Leipzig interested in signing AS Monaco’s young left-back
31 December at 17:00German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig are interested in signing French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco’s young left-back Benjamin Henrichs, as per Sky Sport Deutschland cited by Calciomercato.com.
Die Roten Bullen have been in the market to sign a player who can bolster their full-back department for the rest of the campaign.
As per the latest report, Leipzig have identified young Henrichs who is highly-rated in the football community and currently has a contract with the club till the summer of 2023.
