Report: Real concerned with James’ latest injury
15 November at 12:00Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid have shown concern regarding the latest injury suffered by creative midfielder James Rodriguez, as per Diario AS cited by Football-Espana.
The Colombia international suffered a knee injury while playing for his national side which ruled him out for the team’s next game against Peru.
As per the latest report, the Los Blancos are unhappy with Rodriguez suffering another injury and are now hoping that it turned to be not as serious as it was initially thought.
The 28-year-old has not played for Real since their 1-0 win against Galatasaray on October 22.
