Report: Real edge closer to extending contract of star striker
30 December at 18:45Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are edging closer to extending the contract of star striker Karim Benzema, as per AS cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has been in prolific form for the Los Blancos in the ongoing campaign where he has managed to score 16 goals along with providing seven assists in just 23 matches in all competitions.
As per the latest report, Real are edging closer to extending Benzema’s contract for two seasons which is currently set to expire in the summer of 2021.
