Report: Real eye big-money move for Napoli’s Ruiz

08 November at 10:55
Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are eyeing a big-money move for Italian Serie A outfit Napoli’s highly-rated midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.

The Spain international has been a real sensation ever since joining the Naples-based club from La Liga outfit Real Betis in the summer of 2018 for a reported fee of €30 million.

As per the latest report, the Los Blancos are keen on bringing Ruiz back to Spain and are willing to pay as much as €100 million in order to acquire the player’s services.

