Report: Real eye Eriksen-Modric swap in January
05 October at 15:55Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are eyeing a straight swap of veteran midfielder Luka Modric and Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Erisksen, as per El Desmarque.
The Los Blancos are struggling in the middle of the park this season and have been linked with number of targets in the recent past including Eriksen, who is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and has also attracted interest from the likes of Italian Serie A clubs Juventus and Inter Milan.
As per the latest development, Real are now looking to let Modric join his former club in order to bring Eriksen to Santiago Bernabéu in the January transfer window.
