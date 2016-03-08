Report: Real eye Juve’s target Eriksen in January
24 December at 17:00Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are eyeing a move for English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window, as per Daily Express.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based outfit and has rejected number of offers for an extension as he is looking set to join a new club in the coming months.
As per the latest report, Real are ready to take advantage of the situation and make a move for Eriksen—who has been linked with the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus, Inter Milan and Premier League outfit Manchester United—in the January transfer window.
The report further stated that for this purpose, the Los Blancos’ hierarchy are ready to sell midfielder Isco for a reported transfer fee of £44 million where English Premier League outfit Chelsea are interested in signing the Spain international
Eriksen has been at Spurs since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €13.50 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments