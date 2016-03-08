Report: Real identify Courtois’ replacement
25 October at 09:35Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have identified a replacement for under-performing goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, as per El Desmarque.
The Belgium international has been having a tough time ever since his move to the Spanish capital from the English Premier League outfit Chelsea in the summer of 2018.
Therefore, the Los Blancos are now evaluating a possibility of getting rid of the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper and replace him with league rivals Athletic Bilbao’s young goalkeeper Unai Simón.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments