Report: Real identify Courtois’ replacement

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have identified a replacement for under-performing goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, as per El Desmarque The Belgium international has been having a tough time ever since his move to the Spanish capital from the English Premier League outfit Chelsea in the summer of 2018.Therefore, the Los Blancos are now evaluating a possibility of getting rid of the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper and replace him with league rivals Athletic Bilbao’s young goalkeeper Unai Simón.