Report: Real interested in Ajax’s Ziyech
05 October at 18:45Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid are interested in signing Dutch club Ajax’s highly-rated winger Hakim Ziyech, as per De Telegraaf.
The 26-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Netherlands during the recently concluded transfer window but no club made an approach for him which is why he ended up staying with the Lancieri.
As per the latest report, the Los Blancos are interested in signing the Morocco international, however, things are not as simple as they were before.
Ziyech has just recently signed a new contract with Ajax where his previous €30 million release clause has been removed.
The report further stated that the Dutch club are now looking for an offer of around €50 million for the player.
