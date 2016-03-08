Report: Real interested in Inter’s Skriniar
16 October at 17:50Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan’s highly-rated centre-back Milan Škriniar, as per Don Balon cited Calciomercato.it.
The Los Blancos are struggling on the defensive front and as per the latest report, manager Zinedine Zidane has identified the 24-year-old as a perfect fit and has asked the club president Florentino Perez to sign him in the January transfer window.
However, Real are likely to face competition from English Premier League outfit Manchester City who are also interested in the Slovakia international.
