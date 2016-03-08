Report: Real interested in Wolves midfielder
05 October at 17:05Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers’ midfielder Ruben Neves, as per Don Balon.
The Los Blancos are struggling in the middle of the part in the early part of the season and have been linked with number of targets in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Real President Florentino Perez likes Neves and might make a move for him in the January transfer window.
