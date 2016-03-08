Report: Real Madrid agree deal to sign Liverpool and Inter target
20 June at 16:10Reports from Spain suggest that La Liga giants Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Inter Milan and Napoli target Andriy Lunin.
The 19-year-old is said to be one of the most promising goalkeepers in Europe and has previously drawn links with both Inter Milan and Napoli. The Zorya goalkeeper appeared in 19 league games for the clubs last season, conceding 25 goals only.
Marca say that Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Lunin from Zorya, with a fee of 8 million euros now agreed.
The Los Blancos will pay a bonus of 4 million euros on the basis of additional factors, with Lunin also intent on moving to the club this summer.
The Ukrainian stopper's contract at Zorya runs out in the summer of 2019.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
