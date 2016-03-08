According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Real Madrid has formalized an offer of 60 million euros for Roma’s Alisson, far from the 70 and bonuses requested by Monchi. This figure could also be approached by Chelsea, with Sarri, a possible new Blues coach, who indicated that the Brazilian is his first choice to play between the sticks.According to the Romanista, moreover, the Merengues have proposed a new dael 40 million plus midfielder Mateo Kovacic, a proposal rejected by the Capital club.Alisson broke onto the scene this year for Roma, becoming one of the top goalkeepers in Europe and garnering interest from the continent’s top teams. In the process he cemented himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Brazilian National Team in the World Cup ahead of Manchester City’s Ederson. Alisson has conceded one goal through Brazil’s opening two matches, a 1-1 draw against Switzerland and a 2-0 win against Costa Rica.