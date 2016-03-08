Report: Real Madrid eye Chelsea and Juve stars as possible replacements for Marcelo
18 February at 13:55Real Madrid star Marcelo is being linked with leaving the Bernabeu at the end of the season. The Brazilian has been dropped in several occasions by Santiago Solari who didn't play him in the last Champions League game against Ajax in Amsterdam last week.
Marcelo is being linked with a move to Juventus where he would reunite with his former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.
According to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid are already considering possible replacements for next week with the Old Lady's star Alex Sandro who is regarded as a possible heir of his compatriot in the Spanish capital.
Alex Sandro is not the only defender monitored by the La Liga giants who have also set sights on Bayern Munich's David Alaba, Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, Man City's Benjamin Mendy, and Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro.
Marcelo has recently spoken about his future admitting that he is happy at Real Madrid although he still doesn't know what will happen at the end of the season.
