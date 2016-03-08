Report: Real Madrid reach agreement with Chelsea for Thibaut Courtois
15 July at 21:10According to the latest reports from Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, Real Madrid and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
The Belgian reports suggest that, now that Courtois’ World Cup is over, after Belgium defeated England 2-0 in the third-placed playoff, a deal has been agreed and that a transfer is close.
The reports indicate that the clubs have agreed on a somewhat low fee of €35 million, which, if true, is a sure coup for the La Liga giants.
The contract offer will see Courtois earn around €11 million per season, whilst he will be reportedly signing on a five-year deal.
This opens the door for Chelsea to pursue several targets, including AS Roma’s Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson or Barcelona’s wantaway Dutchman Jasper Cillessen.
With Courtois potentially making the move from London to Madrid, this could see his compatriot Eden Hazard follow a similar pathway.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments