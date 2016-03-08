Report: Real Madrid reach contractual agreement with Eriksen

Real Madrid has taken another step in the signing of Christian Eriksen. AS revealed by AS, the Los Blancos have already reached an agreement with the player for him to move to the Santiago Bernabeu next season.



The Danish midfielder has given his approval of the transfer, with the deal set to improve his four million euros per year salary at Tottenham.



Now, Madrid have to negotiate with the English club to find an agreement. The Spurs value the player at 150 million euros, which the Spanish club is not ready to pay at the moment and will look to agree on a lower fee.