Report: Real Madrid receive choc Chinese offer for Benzema
13 October at 23:57Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Real Madrid to Juventus this past summer as this was a pretty shocking move in the world of football. With the Portuguese star now gone, there have been rumors that players such as Marcelo and Karim Benzema could also decide to leave the club in the coming months as well.
CHINA ON THE HORIZON FOR BENZEMA? - According to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, it seems like Real Madrid recently received a 50 million euros offer from a Chinese club for their French striker. Would the player accept to leave for China? Well still according to Don Balon, it seems like Karim Benzema isn't fully convinced at this moment in time. It seems like if Benzema is willing to transfer to China, he would potentially make a similar salary to what he is currently making at Real Madrid. More to come as you can visit Calciomercato.com for more news on the matter...
